This Is the Most Valuable Private Company on Earth

ByteDance, parent firm of TikTok, comes in at No. 1 on Visual Capitalist's list
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 10, 2024 1:50 PM CDT
These Private Firms Are the World's Most Valuable
The logo for TikTok, owned by ByteDance, is displayed on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.   (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Ah, to be a unicorn—not the one-horned creature of fable, but the enviable position of being a privately held company worth more than $1 billion. Visual Capitalist wanted to see which firms topped the charts globally, so it looked at data from Bloomberg, CB Insights, and the "Carbon Finance" newsletter to suss things out. "Some of these companies have reached valuations in the hundreds of billions of dollars—and continue to barrel forward," Quartz notes. ByteDance, parent company of TikTok, topped the list, with a valuation of $225 billion. Here are the 10 biggest unicorns of the bunch, along with their own valuation figures:

  1. ByteDance, $225B
  2. SpaceX, $200B
  3. OpenAI, $157B
  4. Stripe, $70B
  5. Shein, $66B
  6. Revolut, $45B
  7. Databricks, $43B
  8. Fanatics, $31B
  9. Canva, $25B
  10. Chime, $25B
Read more on each company here. (More private companies stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X