Social Security Recipients Getting a Smaller Raise

Social Security recipients who might have been used to getting bigger-than-usual increases in recent years will have to make do with a smaller bump in 2025. The Social Security Administration said Thursday that the checks are going up 2.5% at the start of the year, reports CNBC.

For the average retiree receiving $1,907 a month, that translates to a raise of $48 monthly, per the Washington Post. Those who get the maximum of $4,873 a month will see an extra $122 because of the cost of living adjustment, or COLA.