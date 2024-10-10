Money / Social Security Social Security Recipients Getting a Smaller Raise Checks going up 2.5%, which amounts to about $50 a month for the average retiree By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Oct 10, 2024 1:25 PM CDT Copied A Social Security card is displayed on Oct. 12, 2021, in Tigard, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) Social Security recipients who might have been used to getting bigger-than-usual increases in recent years will have to make do with a smaller bump in 2025. The Social Security Administration said Thursday that the checks are going up 2.5% at the start of the year, reports CNBC. For the average retiree receiving $1,907 a month, that translates to a raise of $48 monthly, per the Washington Post. Those who get the maximum of $4,873 a month will see an extra $122 because of the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. The 2025 raise is a decrease from 3.2% in 2024, the record-high 8.7% in 2023, and 5.9% in 2022. The raises are pegged to inflation. Next year's is the lowest increase since a 1.3% boost in 2021. The AP notes that all of the above comes amid a looming shortfall of the program's trust fund, which is on track to be depleted in 2035 unless things change. Read the full story. (More Social Security stories.) Report an error