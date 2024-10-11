Hugh Jackman Makes Plea on Behalf of Missing Dancer

A dancer from the hit Broadway play Hamilton has gone missing in South Carolina, and a big name is part of the push to find him. People reports that 28-year-old Zelig Williams, who more recently starred in MJ the Musical, was last seen leaving his home in Columbia on the morning of Oct. 3, according to a statement by the Richland County Sheriff's Office. His family reported him missing the next day, saying it was "out of character" for him to be gone that long without making contact, per the sheriff's office statement.

An aunt says that about 10 minutes after Williams left the house, an SOS alert from Williams' phone was received by a friend in New York, which typically indicates a crash. His family could find no evidence of any accident nearby, but police then found Williams' empty car along the Palmetto Trail, after being seen driving around the Congaree National Park. The New York Post reports that one of Broadway's biggest stars, Hugh Jackman, joined in with those issuing pleas to find Williams.

"If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Zelig Williams please reach out to your local authorities," the Tony winner wrote in an Instagram story, showing a pic of Williams. "Zelig we love you and are praying for your safe return." Williams is said to be 6 feet and 150 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair, skin pigmentation on his hands and legs, and a birthmark on his neck. Anyone with information should call the Richland County sheriff at 803-576-3000 or make contact through the Crime Stoppers website.