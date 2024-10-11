Birth Control, Diabetes Meds in Canada Will Soon Be Free

Government passes law to boost access to drugs, though some provinces are balking
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 11, 2024 2:30 PM CDT
Birth Control, Diabetes Meds in Canada Will Soon Be Free
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Liudmila Chernetska)

Our neighbor to the north is making it easier for citizens to acquire contraceptives and insulin. Canada's Parliament has just passed a law that will provide contraceptives to its citizens free of charge, as well as drugs for diabetes patients, covering the entire cost for those without insurance, as well as any out-of-pocket tab for people whose insurance covers part of the expense, per the BBC.

  • Contraception: The federal government estimates that about 9 million women in Canada who are of reproductive age will be able to access most common forms of birth control under the new legislation. Currently, it can cost about $75 to $220 for an IUD or a year's worth of birth control pills in Canada.

  • Diabetes: Drugs for diabetes under the bill include insulin and metformin, which lowers blood sugar levels in patients with Type 2 diabetes. Current costs for such meds range from about $650 to $1200 annually.
  • Timeline: How soon the law comes into effect depends on negotiations with each province and territory on coverage, per the Globe and Mail. The nation's health minister says that although some provinces may have plans in place by the end of this year, he expects the rollout to be final by the spring. Two provinces, however—Alberta and Quebec—have hinted they may opt out of participating, accusing Ottawa of interfering in the Canadian equivalent of "states' rights."
  • Trudeau: "Medications like contraceptives and insulin are too expensive," the prime minister said in May when the provisions were first detailed. "That's why we're covering the cost." Via this "first phase of universal pharmacare," he added, "we're making sure Canadians get the care they need, when they need it, and without worrying about the bill. That's what fairness is all about."

  • Reaction: "Historic achievement" was the reaction of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada to the news, per the BBC. "Women across the country will be able to make choices about contraception based on what's best for their lives, not their wallets," the group said in a statement.
