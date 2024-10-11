Birth Control, Diabetes Meds in Canada Will Soon Be Free

Our neighbor to the north is making it easier for citizens to acquire contraceptives and insulin. Canada's Parliament has just passed a law that will provide contraceptives to its citizens free of charge, as well as drugs for diabetes patients, covering the entire cost for those without insurance, as well as any out-of-pocket tab for people whose insurance covers part of the expense, per the BBC.

Contraception: The federal government estimates that about 9 million women in Canada who are of reproductive age will be able to access most common forms of birth control under the new legislation. Currently, it can cost about $75 to $220 for an IUD or a year's worth of birth control pills in Canada.