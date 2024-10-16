Finally, a First Look at Musk's Donations to Trump

Elon Musk remains the world's richest man, with a net worth of $241 billion at last peek. But he's pumped tens of millions from that pot into reelection efforts for Donald Trump, showing that Musk "has vaulted into the top ranks of Republican donors," per NBC News. According to a Federal Election Commission filing on Tuesday from Musk's America PAC, the super PAC he created to support the former president, Musk gave nearly $15 million to the PAC in July, $30 million in August, and another $30 million in September, for a grand total of almost $75 million in that three-month span. NBC notes that it's "the first public look at Musk's political giving this year after months of speculation." More:

Party of one: Musk was said to be the only donor to the PAC during that period, per the filing. In June, some of Musk's associates ponied up some cash, including five donations for $1 million each.