Egypt's Massive $1B Museum Celebrates a Milestone

Under construction for two decades, delayed by war, civil unrest, and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grand Egyptian Museum celebrated a milestone on Wednesday, partially opening its main galleries for the first time. The public can now access 12 huge galleries containing ancient Egyptian artifacts, NBC News reports. But this is no grand opening. "We are testing ourselves for the grand opening," the museum's deputy director, Al-Tayeb Abbas, tells the outlet, noting the museum near the Giza pyramids outside Cairo, built at a cost of more than $1 billion, expects about 4,000 visitors in this trial run, a further test of operations.

The museum first opened its doors to limited tours in late 2022, per the AP. Its main hall and a commercial shopping annex opened in February 2023, per Reuters. And about a year ago, visitors gained access to a six-story Grand Staircase featuring a view of the pyramids, as well as an atrium showcasing sarcophagi and statues, according to NBC. As of Wednesday, visitors can take in some "700,000 years' worth of antiquities devoted to four eras of history," per NBC. The outlet describes "a thoroughly modern and tranquil environment." "It is very modern, and at the same time you can touch the ancient," one tourist tells Reuters.

But treasures taken from the tomb of Tutankhamen and the full-size ship uncovered near the Great Pyramid of Khufu are among the famous Egyptian artifacts that remain behind closed doors, Reuters reports. Curators are reportedly waiting for a lull in fighting in the Middle East to hold a formal unveiling of the museum. When complete, it will be the world's largest archaeological museum, holding more than 100,000 artifacts across more than 5 million square feet, according to the Egyptian state. It will also be the largest museum dedicated to a single civilization, per NBC. (More Egypt stories.)