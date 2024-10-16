'Road Rage' Kills Groom on Wedding Day

A groom was fatally shot a reported 15 times outside his own wedding, and in front of his bride, on Saturday. Tyrek Burton, 37, had left his wedding reception at the Barber Park Events Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, for a short time to retrieve an item, family says. When he returned, witnesses say he was confronted by a male driver who accused Burton of cutting him off at a stop sign. "If I did, I'm sorry," Burton responded, according to sister Brittany Burton. She tells WGHP that the man, "a complete random stranger," then shot her brother "in cold blood." Officers responded shortly before 9pm, finding Burton in the venue's parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The suspect fled before police arrived. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest. Hours before Burton's life was "cut short due to road rage," he'd married Kiara Holloway, his partner of 16 years and the "love of his life," according to a GoFundMe page, which is raising money for funeral costs and care of the couple's four daughters. Burton "stepped up to be a father figure in my two oldest nieces' lives because their dad wasn't involved," sister-in-law Nysheria Holloway tells WRAL. "He moved them away from Roxboro, secured a stable job, and was building a future with my sister." She adds the "shocking" shooting happened right in front of the family, and that Holloway is trying to stay strong for her kids.