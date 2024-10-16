One Direction Singer Liam Payne Dead at 31

Liam Payne, a former member of the group One Direction, died Wednesday in a fall from a hotel in Buenos Aires, police in Argentina say. Police say the 31-year-old British singer fell from the third floor of a hotel in the city's Palermo neighborhood, CNN reports. In a statement, police said officers went to the hotel after an emergency call about "an aggressive man who may have been under the effects of drugs and alcohol," the BBC reports. Officials said that after the officer in charge heard a loud sound from the hotel's courtyard, they found the body of a man who had "thrown himself from the balcony of his room."