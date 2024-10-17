Ex-Official Who Killed Journalist Gets the Maximum

A former Las Vegas-area Democratic elected official was sentenced Wednesday to serve at least 28 years in Nevada state prison for killing an investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of his conduct in office two years ago and exposed an intimate relationship with a female coworker. A judge invoked sentencing enhancements for use of a deadly weapon and the age of the reporter to add eight years to the minimum 20-years-to-life sentence that a jury set in August after finding Robert Telles guilty of first-degree murder, the AP reports. "The judge couldn't sentence him to any more time," Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said after telling reporters the sentence represented justice for the community. "She gave him the maximum."