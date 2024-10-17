Ex-Official Who Killed Journalist Gets the Maximum

A former Las Vegas-area Democratic elected official was sentenced Wednesday to serve at least 28 years in Nevada state prison for killing an investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of his conduct in office two years ago and exposed an intimate relationship with a female coworker. A judge invoked sentencing enhancements for use of a deadly weapon and the age of the reporter to add eight years to the minimum 20-years-to-life sentence that a jury set in August after finding Robert Telles guilty of first-degree murder, the AP reports. "The judge couldn't sentence him to any more time," Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said after telling reporters the sentence represented justice for the community. "She gave him the maximum."
Telles, 47, testified in his defense at trial, denying he stabbed Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69, to death in September 2022. But evidence against him was strong—including his DNA beneath German's fingernails. Telles was the administrator of a county office that handles unclaimed estate and probate cases when he was arrested and jailed without bail several days after German's murder.
- Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt was able to consider sentencing enhancements adding time to Telles' sentence for using a deadly weapon in a willful, deliberate, premeditated killing and because German was older than 60 years old. With two years already spent in custody, Telles will be eligible for parole when he is about 73 years old.
- Standing in shackles before the judge on Wednesday, Telles offered "deepest condolences" to German's family but again denied responsibility for the reporter's death. "I understand the desire to seek justice and hold somebody accountable for this," he said. "But I did not kill Mr. German."
- "This defendant has shown absolutely no remorse, no acceptance of responsibility," said Wolfson. "And in fact, his behavior is such that I believe he is an extreme danger to the community if he is ever released."
- Las Vegas Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook said there is relief in the newspaper's offices "because Robert Telles finally is headed to prison, hopefully for the rest of his life. His steadfast refusal to accept responsibility or show a hint of remorse for the barbaric murder of Jeff German should ensure he is never paroled. We'll never forget Jeff. His killing remains an immeasurable loss for his family, friends, colleagues and community, and for journalism itself."
- National Press Club President Emily Wilkins, who described German as "a legendary investigative reporter," said the sentencing sends a strong message to those who would consider using violence to silence journalists.
