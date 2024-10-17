3 Dead, 4 Seriously Hurt in Mississippi Bridge Collapse

Three people were killed and four were seriously injured Wednesday when a bridge in Mississippi that was closed nearly a month ago collapsed while a work crew was prepping it for demolition, authorities said. The bridge over the Strong River on State Route 149 in Simpson County, about 40 miles south of Jackson, had been closed to traffic since Sept. 18 as part of a bridge replacement project, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said in a news release. Gov. Tate Reeves said in a post on social media late Wednesday that first responders from the county and "other state assets have been on the scene at the tragedy" where they'd confirmed at least three fatalities, the AP reports. The local sheriff says four people were critically injured.