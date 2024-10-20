World / Dubai This Skyscraper Will Be the Width of an Apartment Dubai is getting an 'unusually narrow' apartment building By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Oct 20, 2024 4:00 PM CDT Copied The coming skyscraper in Dubai will be 'unusually narrow.' (Murabe) The city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is renowned for its funky architecture. Even so, a newly designed skyscraper is sure to stand out. "Unusually narrow" is how the design team of RCR Arquitectes describes the coming Muraba Veil, reports Dezeen. Muraba is the name of the developer. The specs: The building will be 73 stories high, or roughly 1,250 feet, per Time Out Dubai. It will contain 131 apartments, each about 75 feet wide—and each spanning the entire width of the building. The building will have an outer skin of stainless steel mesh (hence the "Veil" name), and the units will face two directions to help naturally regulate temperatures, per the architecture site AV. No word yet on when the building will be constructed, but work is expected to start soon. Units are expected to sell for about $5 million, according to Time Out. "The structure, whose unusually narrow profile and appearance could only be achieved by the very latest design and engineering, is inspired by a domestic architecture that is centuries old, traditionally seeking to meet basic human needs for refuge, security, privacy and a close connection to nature," says the design team. See more photos here. (More Dubai stories.) Report an error