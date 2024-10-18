Friedman: Please, Netanyahu, Don't Blow This Opportunity

Just how big is the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar? "It is impossible to exaggerate the importance," writes New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman. The immediate aftermath of his death could usher in the end of the war in Gaza, as well as the return of Israeli hostages. In the bigger picture, it might pave the way to a two-state solution for lasting peace, as well as a normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia and thus "pretty much the entire Muslim world," he writes. "It's that big." His column details how all of the above could enfold—it involves a reformed Palestinian Authority—but it's all contingent on Benjamin Netanyahu and whether he can "live up to his Churchillian self-image."