Jay Cutler Didn't Have a Great Rush Hour in Tennessee

Former Bears QB arrested on DUI, gun possession charges in Franklin
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 18, 2024 1:34 PM CDT
Jay Cutler Hit With DIU, Gun Charges
Then-Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is seen during a news conference following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Florida.   (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested Thursday in Tennessee, charged with DUI and gun possession, among other charges, arrest records cited by USA Today show. According to a release from the Franklin County Police Department, the 41-year-old ex-Chicago Bear (and former Miami Dolphin and Denver Bronco) was detained around 5pm local time after a "minor traffic collision" in downtown Franklin. ESPN notes that the police probe suggested Cutler had rear-ended another vehicle.

While talking to the athlete, cops "noticed a strong odor of alcohol," the release notes. "Cutler was also slurring his words and had bloodshot eyes." He reportedly refused a field sobriety test and was taken to a nearby hospital, "where a blood sample was obtained through a blood search warrant," per the release. Police say they also found two handguns in his vehicle, including a loaded pistol. In addition to the gun and DUI charges, Cutler was charged with failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision and violating implied consent. All the charges are misdemeanors or civil offenses under state law, per the AP. He was booked into Williamson County Jail and released on $5,000 bond. (More Jay Cutler stories.)

