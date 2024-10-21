Flash Floods in New Mexico Kill 2

The New Mexico National Guard continued search and rescue operations Sunday in Roswell after record rainfall produced severe flooding in and around the city and Chaves County and left at least two people dead, the AP reports. Guard officials said 309 people had been rescued since Saturday, with 38 of those taken to hospitals for treatment of undisclosed injuries. New Mexico State Police said two people died as a result of the flash flood, but information on the victims or the circumstances of their deaths wasn't immediately released. Roswell city officials said water levels had receded in many parts of the city but remained high in the downtown area. All roads leading to and from the city were closed Sunday, authorities said.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque said 5.78 inches of rain fell on Roswell on Saturday, breaking the previous daily record of 5.65 inches set on Nov. 1, 1901, for the southeastern New Mexico city. Meteorologists said more rain and flash floods were possible. As several homes and businesses began to flood Saturday night, authorities said seven people were rescued after a car was swept away in floodwaters. Other vehicles were swept away into a river channel. New Mexico National Guard officials said they will "remain on duty to help Roswell as long as necessary" with 57 guardsmen on the ground and several tactical vehicles at the scene that are capable of driving in 4 feet of water.
