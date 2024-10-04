Menendez Brothers Could Be Re-Sentenced

New evidence in the 1989 murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez is being reviewed, Los Angeles prosecutors say, in an effort to re-evaluate whether the couple's sons, Lyle and Erik Menendez, should be serving life sentences after being convicted of the murders. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón clarified that there is no doubt the brothers, now 56 and 53, killed their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion, but his office will be looking at the new evidence to determine whether the brothers should be re-sentenced, the AP reports. The brothers have long said they were abused physically, sexually, and emotionally by their parents and that the murders, which took place when they were 21 and 18, were driven by a fear that their parents planned to kill them to prevent the public from learning about Jose's sexual abuse of Erik.