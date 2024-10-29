A Year After Perry's Death, Family Members Speak Out

A year after Matthew Perry's death, family members are looking back at his life and sharing memories of the Friends star. In an interview with the Today show, mother Suzanne Perry described his death as unavoidable after many years struggling with addiction, NBC News reports. "There was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly," she said. She said in the days before he died, she was worried after he told her, "I'm not frightened anymore," per the Hollywood Reporter . "I'm a very lucky woman but there was one glitch, there was one problem: that I couldn't conquer it," she said. "I couldn't help him."

The 54-year-old was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. The cause of death was determined to be an overdose of ketamine. Dateline host Keith Morrison, Perry's stepfather, also spoke to Today, as did three of Perry's sisters, Emily, Caitlin, and Madeline Morrison. His sisters remembered how Perry could always make them laugh when they were young. "All he wanted was to love and to be loved," said Emily Morrison. After Perry's death, the family created the Matthew Perry Foundation to help people struggling with addiction. Perry's mother said a year after his death, fans still visit his grave. "They leave really lovely letters to him. Like, 'I felt so sad. You helped me get through my teen years.'"



Keith Morrison said he hoped legal action against doctors and other people charged with supplying Perry with ketamine will have an impact. "What I'm hoping, and I think the agencies that got involved in this are hoping, that people who have put themselves in the business of supplying people with the drugs that'll kill them—they are now on notice," he said, per the Reporter. "It doesn't matter what your professional credentials are. You're goin' down, baby." What his stepson taught the world, he said, "is that no amount of money will cure an addict. It needs something else."