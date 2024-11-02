The NFL Appears to Have a Favorite Snack

NFL players apparently like to go old school when it comes to snacking—as in, peanut butter and jelly. Or more precisely, the frozen and processed version of PB&J known as Uncrustables, reports the Athletic . After hearing about how so many players reach for the team-supplied snack, the outlet reached out to each team and crunched some numbers:

Of the teams that responded, the Denver Broncos had by far the highest consumption: The team goes through about 700 Uncrustables a week, more than double the next closest teams of Seattle (320), Jacksonville (315), and Miami (300). The story digs into the allure and provides the history of the mom-and-pop concoction that was bought by Smucker's in the late 1990s, when the industry giant dropped "Incredible" from the name and began stocking them in supermarket frozen-food aisles.

In a separate story about the product, the AP notes that Uncrustables lost money for a decade as Smucker's struggled to figure out mass production. Today, however, they're on the brink of hitting $1 billion in annual sales—a stat no doubt helped along by NFL teams. In fact, Smucker's is about to open a third Uncrustables plant. (More NFL stories.)