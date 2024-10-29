Ken Jennings Apologizes for 'Problematic' Clue

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings issued a mid-game apology Monday to a female contestant after an awkward moment with a clue. As Entertainment Weekly recounts, contestants were asked to complete the decades-old rhyming phrase, "Men seldom make passes at ..." After returning champ Will Wallace correctly answered, "girls who wear glasses?" Jennings addressed female contestant Heather Ryan—who wears glasses—to say, "A little problematic, sorry Heather."

Wallace also chimed in, adding, "very" to Jennings' comment. "The broadcast cut to show all three players, and Heather scoffed, looking uncomfortable and turning outward, chuckling along with the audience," per TV Insider. Ryan nearly got the last laugh in the game by winning, but she fell an agonizing $1 short to new champ Ian Taylor. (More Jeopardy stories.)