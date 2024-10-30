Cops Recover 40K Stolen Coins Based on Kids Show

Bluey and his friends are safe and sound after a wild adventure involving thieves, stolen coins, and a three-month investigation. Police in Australia recovered some $26,000 in stolen coins bearing characters from the children's TV show Bluey on Tuesday. The Australian Mint produced the limited edition "dollarbucks" based on the hit Australian kids' show that became one of the most-viewed titles on streaming services last year. They were due to enter general circulation in September. But in July, some 63,000 of the coins were stolen from a warehouse in Western Sydney. Police later said they were selling online for 10 times their face value of 1 Australian dollar, or about 65 cents in the US.