Cops Recover 40K Stolen Coins Based on Kids Show

Bluey and his friends are safe and sound after a wild adventure involving thieves, stolen coins, and a three-month investigation. Police in Australia recovered some $26,000 in stolen coins bearing characters from the children's TV show Bluey on Tuesday. The Australian Mint produced the limited edition "dollarbucks" based on the hit Australian kids' show that became one of the most-viewed titles on streaming services last year. They were due to enter general circulation in September. But in July, some 63,000 of the coins were stolen from a warehouse in Western Sydney. Police later said they were selling online for 10 times their face value of 1 Australian dollar, or about 65 cents in the US.
In August, police claimed to have recovered around 1,000 of the gold-colored coins during a raid on a home in Sydney, per the BBC. They arrested 47-year-old Steven Neilson, described as an employee of the warehouse, and 44-year-old Nassar Kanj, accused of acting as Neilson's accomplice. On Tuesday, police arrested a third person, 27-year-old Christina Vale, who allegedly acted as a getaway driver. Shortly after, authorities raided a storage facility just six miles from the warehouse and recovered 40,061 of the coins. They were still in Royal Australian Mint bags, per Sky News. Getting credit for the recovery is Strike Force Bandit, a police unit codenamed after Bluey's dad. Officers said they also recovered other stolen goods, including power tools and clothing. (More coins stories.)