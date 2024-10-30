A Pizzeria Ran Out of Oil. Then Things Got Crazy

Despite the many jokes on its Facebook page, a Wisconsin pizzeria says it's treating the accidental serving of cannabis-infused pizzas as "incredibly serious" given that some patrons were hospitalized. The owners of Famous Yeti's Pizza in Stoughton say a worker ran out of oil while making pizzas on Oct. 22, so he grabbed a bottle from a communal kitchen shared by multiple businesses, per the New York Times . What he failed to notice was the label on the cap specifying the oil contained Delta-9 cannabis, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. The oil had been legally purchased and was used by a neighboring vendor "who made THC-infused brownies," reports the Washington Post .

The pizzeria ended up serving "60 contaminated pizzas" over the next two days, owners Caitlin and Cale Ryan said, per the Times. The oil also made its way into sandwiches and garlic bread, per WMTV. More than 25 people visited the emergency room, though fewer than five stayed overnight, per the outlet. Dozens more reported symptoms including anxiety and paranoia. Unsure of what was happening, the owners checked for a carbon monoxide leak, per the Post. They were far from suspecting cannabis (which is a banned substance in the state, though certain hemp-derived oil is legal) until one them ate a slice and experienced symptoms themselves, per the Times.

The restaurant was then closed Friday for a deep clean. "We can't imagine anything worse than betraying the faith that our customers have in us to provide a product made with utmost care and concern," Cale Ryan wrote on Facebook, per the Post. "If we lost your faith in us and we never get to serve you again, I completely understand." Yet some commenters joked that the incident would only fuel business. "When i come and I wink twice, I want that pizza alright lol," wrote one, per the Times. Health officials noted the case was "unique" and that a citation was "unnecessary," per WMTV. (More cannabis stories.)