Producer: Now Is Not the Time to Release Liam Payne Song

Producer Sam Pounds has decided against releasing new music from his collaboration with Liam Payne, who died in a fall from a hotel in Buenos Aires two weeks ago. In a post on X Tuesday, the singer-songwriter said he had decided to postpone the release of the single "Do No Wrong," CNN reports. Pounds said he had decided to "leave those liberties up to all family members. I want all proceeds go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire). Even though we all love the song it's not the time yet."
"We are all still mourning the passing of Liam," Pounds wrote, adding that he wants the family to mourn "in peace and prayer." There was a backlash Monday after Pounds announced in a now-deleted post on X that he planned to release the song Friday as a "blessing to the world," BuzzFeed reports. Fans said it was too soon and accused Pounds of trying to cash in on the former One Direction singer's death. The BBC reports that all five One Direction albums returned to the UK's Top 40 chart after Payne's Oct. 16 death. (More Liam Payne stories.)