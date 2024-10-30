Producer: Now Is Not the Time to Release Liam Payne Song

Producer Sam Pounds has decided against releasing new music from his collaboration with Liam Payne, who died in a fall from a hotel in Buenos Aires two weeks ago. In a post on X Tuesday, the singer-songwriter said he had decided to postpone the release of the single "Do No Wrong," CNN reports. Pounds said he had decided to "leave those liberties up to all family members. I want all proceeds go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire). Even though we all love the song it's not the time yet."