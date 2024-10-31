North America Has a New Oldest Person

A 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman is now believed to be the oldest living person in North America. Naomi Whitehead, who lives in a senior care community in Greenville, attained that status after Elizabeth Francis of Texas died earlier this month . Whitehead, who says she never smoked or drank alcohol, was born in September 1910 on a farm in Georgia and has outlived her longtime husband and their three sons. She credits her longevity to good genes and enjoying various activities such as cooking, baking, drawing, and listening to music.

CBS News reports that Whitehead received a special citation in September from state Rep. Parke Wentling for her supercentenarian status. "Naomi is a shining example of how maintaining relationships and being part of a community can enrich our lives, no matter our age," a Facebook post from the St. Paul's Senior Living Community where Whitehead resides noted at the time. Whitehead told the New Castle News last year that she hasn't set a goal on how long she wants to live, but noted, "I'll live as long as the Lord lets me." Grandson Dan Whitehead added at the time, "She's a godly woman. She is truly blessed."