Many Victims in Spain Were Caught in Parking Garages

The mayor of Paiporta, a town on the outskirts of Valencia, says parking garages became death traps during Spain's worst flooding in living memory. "In Paiporta, we don't tend to have floods and people aren't afraid," Maribel Albalat tells the BBC. "When it rains people normally go down to their garages to get their cars out in case their garage is flooded." But after a year's worth of rain fell in the space of a few hours, floodwaters rushed in while many residents were in their garages. The death toll in Valencia province has risen to more than 200, including 62 in Paiporta. Seven victims were found in a single garage at a residential building in the town's La Torre neighborhood.