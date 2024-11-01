Health Agency Blocks COVID Vaccinations

A regional public health department in Idaho is no longer providing COVID-19 vaccines to residents in six counties after a narrow decision by its board. Southwest District Health appears to be the first in the nation to be restricted from giving COVID-19 vaccines, the AP reports. Vaccinations are an essential function of a public health department. While policymakers in Texas prohibited health departments from promoting COVID vaccines and Florida's surgeon general bucked medical consensus by warning against receiving them, governmental bodies across the country haven't blocked the vaccines outright.

"I'm not aware of anything else like this," said Adriane Casalotti, chief of government and public affairs for the National Association of County and City Health Officials. She said health departments have stopped offering the vaccine because of cost or low demand but not based on "a judgment of the medical product itself." The six-county district along the Idaho-Oregon border includes three counties in the Boise metropolitan area. Demand for COVID vaccines in the health district has declined—with 1,601 given in 2021 to 64 so far in 2024. The same is true for other vaccines: Idaho has the highest childhood vaccination exemption rate in the nation, and last year, the Southwest District Health Department rushed to contain a rare measles outbreak that sickened 10.

On Oct. 22, the health department's board voted 4-3 in favor of the ban—despite Southwest's medical director testifying to the vaccine's necessity. "Our request of the board is that we would be able to carry and offer those (vaccines), recognizing that we always have these discussions of risks and benefits," Dr. Perry Jansen said at the meeting. "This is not a blind, everybody-gets-a-shot approach. This is a thoughtful approach." Opposite Jansen's plea were more than 290 public comments, many of which called for an end to vaccine mandates or taxpayer funding of the vaccines, neither of which are happening in the district. Board Chairman Kelly Aberasturi said he's skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines but disappointed in the decision. He said he'll ask at the next meeting if the health department can at least be allowed to vaccinate older patients and residents of long-term care facilities.