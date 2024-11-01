Florida Man Accused of Bailing Out Prisoners for Sex

Officials have charged a bail bondsman in Florida with racketeering and human trafficking after he allegedly used his position to prey on female inmates, reportedly offering to bond them out from behind bars in return for having sex with himself and others, per NBC News . Per a release from state Attorney General Ashley Moody, Russell Bruce Moncrief, 75, who owns Moncrief Bail Bonds, targeted women incarcerated on drug and prostitution charges at the Orange County Jail and other detention centers. Moncrief is accused of bailing inmates out "in exchange for sex," as well as selling women he bailed out "to other buyers"—including, investigators say, to pimps, who would then prostitute them, per the New York Times .

He then "would use threats of revoking, pulling, or violating the females' bonds as a form of force, fraud, or coercion," per the release. The AG's office says the crimes Moncrief was said to have committed were unearthed as investigators were looking into similar crimes committed by defense attorney John Gillespie, after some of Gillespie's alleged victims said they'd also performed sex acts with Moncrief. The bail bondsman's offices in various Florida cities were raided in August by the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation, after a multiyear probe, per Florida Today.

One witness told authorities that the "girls in jail" would speak in code about Moncrief's machinations. According to the MBI, one inmate, a dancer, told Moncrief, "I just want to get out. I'll wash your car, I'll lick your eyebrows, I'll do whatever favors you need me to do." Moncrief "created a system where women, who are desperate to get out of jail, contact him knowing he will get them out of jail in exchange for having sexual intercourse with him," an MBI agent said in an arrest warrant affidavit, per the Times. Moncrief faces up to 125 years behind bars if convicted; he's being held without bond. Gillespie, meanwhile, was arrested in 2020 and faced six life sentences, but he was found incompetent after pleading not guilty. (More bail bondsmen stories.)