'Appalling' Halloween Float Mars Pennsylvania Parade

A Halloween parade in Pennsylvania this week was meant to inject a little bit of fun into a tense election season—but instead, one float that got political has now sparked an outcry over its "racist and offensive" content, per the Hill. Videos and photos from the event Wednesday in Mount Pleasant show a float featuring a sniper rifle and a person wearing a Donald Trump mask standing in a small vehicle, with a woman resembling Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump's competition for the Oval Office, tethered to the back of the vehicle with her hands in ropes or chains and accompanied by people dressed as Secret Service agents.

Instant recoiling: "I was shocked and took out my phone to record a video," parade attendee Ashley Frailey tells the Washington Post, adding that she said to the Harris impersonator: "I can't believe you agreed to do this." Frailey and other critics say the depiction of a shackled Harris "evoked America's shameful slavery and Jim Crow-era lynchings," per the Post.