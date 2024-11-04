Murder Suspect Confessed 60+ Times to Killing Delphi Girls

On Thursday, the prosecution rested its case in the Indiana murder trial for Richard Allen, accused of killing Delphi teens Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017. But not before a very important piece of evidence was introduced: seven phone calls made from prison to his wife and mother in which he confessed to murdering the girls. "Honey, I did it ... I killed Abby and Libby," Allen admitted to his wife, Kathy, in one May 2023 call played in court, per WTHR . Even though his wife begged him to stop saying that, he confessed to the murder multiple times in the call. In another call to his mother that same month, Allen asks Janis Allen if his wife had told her about his confession.

"We're not going to discuss this," Allen's mother was heard saying in the recording. Allen later noted, "I'm just worried you guys aren't going to love me because I said I did it." His mother's reply: "We'll always love you, no matter what." Per CNN, prosecutors say Allen confessed more than 60 times from prison to killing 13-year-old Abby and 14-year-old Libby, not only to his wife and mother, but also to other inmates, prison workers, the prison warden, and the prison psychologist.

The prosecution also played a video from Libby's phone and asked Indiana State Police Master Trooper Brian Harshman, who has listened to all of the hundreds of calls that Allen has made from prison, whose voice could be heard in the video. "Harshman looked right at the defendant and said, 'It's the voice of Richard Allen,'" per WTHR. CNN notes that, "despite the confessions, many questions about the case remain, including about Allen's mental state and lack of DNA evidence linking him to the crimes." The trial, which began on Oct. 18, is set to run through Nov. 15. Allen, 52, faces up to 130 years behind bars if convicted. (More from the Allen calls here.)