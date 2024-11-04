Jason Kelce Reacts Angrily to Fan's Gay Slur Against Travis

Penn State lost to Ohio State on Saturday, but one fan lost even more after a confrontation with former Eagles player Jason Kelce, who was in town in State College, Pennsylvania, for ESPN's College GameDay. Yahoo Sports reports that the fan, who was following Kelce as he walked near Beaver Stadium holding a package of Garage Beer and an open can, yelled out, "Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f----- for dating Taylor Swift?" The fan was referring to Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Swift's boyfriend of more than a year.

As seen on video of the interaction, Jason Kelce didn't take that inquiry, or the gay slur, well: He took the questioner's phone and slammed it to the ground. He then picked up the phone and the fan asked for it back, per USA Today. In another video from a different angle, Kelce is heard responding to the fan, "Who's the f----- now?!" At the moment, it doesn't look like Kelce is in any legal trouble over his action or repetition of the gay slur: Campus police tell Page Six that no incident report was filed against him and that they know little else about the incident. (More Jason Kelce stories.)