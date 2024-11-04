Grisly Sight on New Jersey Beach: A Butchered Dolphin

A very precisely butchered dolphin was found on a New Jersey shore, prompting a "very disturbing call" to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center and a federal investigation, reports NJ101.5. More:
- The find: The animal, a common dolphin, was found in Allenhurst. A post from the center describes the scene thusly: "The animal's flesh had been completely removed with clean cuts from a sharp instrument, leaving only the head, dorsal fin and flukes. The animal's organs, except for the heart and lungs, had been removed." NJ101.5 has a photo, and it is graphic.