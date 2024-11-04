Grisly Sight on New Jersey Beach: A Butchered Dolphin

'Flesh had been completely removed with clean cuts;' feds are investigating
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 4, 2024 1:44 PM CST
Grisly Sight on New Jersey Beach: A Butchered Dolphin
This undated image provided by National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration shows common dolphins in the wild.   (AP Photo/National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration)

A very precisely butchered dolphin was found on a New Jersey shore, prompting a "very disturbing call" to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center and a federal investigation, reports NJ101.5. More:

  • The find: The animal, a common dolphin, was found in Allenhurst. A post from the center describes the scene thusly: "The animal's flesh had been completely removed with clean cuts from a sharp instrument, leaving only the head, dorsal fin and flukes. The animal's organs, except for the heart and lungs, had been removed." NJ101.5 has a photo, and it is graphic.

  • The night before: A common dolphin was seen in distress in the water about a block away from where the carcass was found. Witnesses said that the animal made it back out to sea. It's not clear if this is the same dolphin.
  • Legal repercussions: The common dolphin is not listed as threatened or endangered, reports the AP. That said, NJ101.5 notes that all marine mammals are protected in US waters, making dolphin meat illegal to harvest. Killing such a creature can land one in jail for up to a year and saddled with a $100,000 fine. The case is being considered criminal, and the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement is investigating.
(More dolphins stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X