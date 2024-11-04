Control of House Could Rest on NY, California Races

Virginia could provide some early signs as to which party will control the chamber
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 4, 2024 1:20 PM CST
Tight House Races to Watch
The West side of the Capitol is closed as workers continue construction of stands for the Jan. 20, 2025 presidential inauguration.   (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Control of the House, as well as the Senate and the White House, is at stake in Tuesday's election and almost two dozen of the 435 races are too close to call, according to the Cook Political Report. Some of the 22 races Cook rates a "toss-up," and a few other close races:

  • Virginia. The Hill lists the open race between two Army veterans, Democrat Eugene Vindman and Republican Derrick Anderson, in the state's 7th District as one to watch for early signs of which way the House will go. Another to watch is the race between Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans and Democratic challenger Missy Cotter Smasal in the state's 2nd District. The GOP is "confident about keeping the seat, so a loss there could be a sign of consequential Democratic gains," the Hill notes.
  • Nebraska. The state's 2nd District is one of 21 "crossover districts" won by the presidential candidate of one party but represented by the other party, CNN reports. GOP Rep. Don Bacon beat Democrat Tony Vargas by 3 points in 2022 and the two are having a rematch.

  • New York. The New York Times reports that control of the House may rest on nine races in blue states, four in New York and five in California, where Republicans in liberal-leaning districts are trying to defend their seats. In New York, one of the closest races in on Long Island, where first-term GOP Rep. Anthony D'Esposito is running against Democrat Laura Gillen in the state's 4th District. Another top Democratic target is the 19th District, where GOP Rep. Marc Molinaro, who won by 2 points in 2022, faces a rematch with Democrat Josh Riley.
  • Maine. In the state's 2nd District, another crossover district, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is running against Republican state Rep. Austin Theriault, a former NASCAR driver.
  • Iowa. Democrats believe they have a strong chance of flipping GOP-held seats in the state's 1st and 3rd Districts. GOP Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks won the 1st District by just six votes in 2020. "Holding both seats would suggest a good night for Republicans, while Democrats say a victory in at least one would indicate things are going their way," the Hill notes.

  • North Carolina. First-term Democratic Rep. Don Davis is facing Republican Laurie Buckhout in the state's 1st District. The district was once considered a Democratic stronghold but redistricting has made it much more competitive, the Hill notes.
  • California. First-term GOP Rep. John Duarte is defending his seat in a district Biden won by double digits in 2020. "If Democrat Adam Gray loses, it's probably a sign that Republicans are on track to keep the House," according to the New York Times.
  • Michigan. The open race in the state's 7th District is seen as "a prime pickup opportunity for Republicans in a district Biden would have carried by less than a point in 2020," CNN reports. Almost $37 million has been spent on ads in the race between two state senators, Democrat Curtis Hertel and Republican Tom Barrett.
