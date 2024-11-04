Control of House Could Rest on NY, California Races

Control of the House, as well as the Senate and the White House, is at stake in Tuesday's election and almost two dozen of the 435 races are too close to call, according to the Cook Political Report. Some of the 22 races Cook rates a "toss-up," and a few other close races:

Virginia . The Hill lists the open race between two Army veterans, Democrat Eugene Vindman and Republican Derrick Anderson, in the state's 7th District as one to watch for early signs of which way the House will go. Another to watch is the race between Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans and Democratic challenger Missy Cotter Smasal in the state's 2nd District. The GOP is "confident about keeping the seat, so a loss there could be a sign of consequential Democratic gains," the Hill notes.

Nebraska. The state's 2nd District is one of 21 "crossover districts" won by the presidential candidate of one party but represented by the other party, CNN reports. GOP Rep. Don Bacon beat Democrat Tony Vargas by 3 points in 2022 and the two are having a rematch.