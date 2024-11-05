Polls Begin to Close in Election 2024

The very first polls have closed in the nation's coin-toss presidential election—those located in the Eastern time zone portions of Indiana and Kentucky wrapped up at 6pm. Those two states will be among the first to fully close their polls at 7pm Eastern Standard. In that first batch will be Georgia, one of seven swing states expected to decide the winner. Barring surprises (such as Kamala Harris winning in Iowa or Alaska, or Donald Trump winning in New Mexico or New Hampshire), the race will be decided in those battlegrounds, per the New York Times.