'Most Mysterious Song' Finally Identified

One of the internet's longest-running song mysteries has finally been cracked—and the band behind it is getting back together. It all started when a German man taped a song off the radio in the early '80s but never wrote the name down, I FLScience reports. In 2007, his sister, Reddit user bluuely, sought help identifying the song online. A subreddit called The Mysterious Song gained 60,000 members and a YouTube video of the recording received more than 3 million views, but the song wasn't identified until this week. Reddit user Marijn1412 said he found an 1984 article about a German band called FEX while he was researching acts at a music festival called Hörfest.

"Their music was described as Rock with Wave and Pop influences," Marjin1412 said in a Reddit post. "It also mentioned their members and one of them I recognised from a Hörfest 83 band called Phret. I managed to get in touch with him and asked him if he still had some old material from those bands." One of the songs, he said, was the mystery song, which was called "Subways Of Your Mind." It was "a slightly different version from the one we know," Marjin1412 said. He said that after he told Michael Hädrich, who played keyboard and guitar in FEX, that "the song is actually quite a famous 'lost song,' he asked me not to go public with it until he spoke with his old band members."

Hädrich said that after hearing from Marijn1412, he reached out to two former FEX bandmates, bassist Norbert Ziermann and guitarist/singer Ture Rückwar, though they are no longer in contact with drummer Hans Siever, Rolling Stone reports. Hädrich told German media they were "all completely surprised and overwhelmed by the really nice comments and contributions." Hädrich and the other two former FEX members still work in the music industry. He said they plan to get back together to re-record "Subways of Your Mind" and at least one other track. "I'm inviting the band to my studio in Munich and we're also planning to produce a video for the song," he said. (More New Wave stories.)