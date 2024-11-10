Return of the Taliban Doomed Female Cyclists

A story by Kim Cross in Bicycling begins with the simple anecdote of a teenager going for bike ride. But this particular teenager—18-year-old Reihana Mohammadi—was riding in Afghanistan in August 2021. "You are crazy!" Reihana recalls people calling out. "The Taliban are very close!" In fact, the Taliban would return to power the very next day. And while Reihana was a new member of the Afghan National Cycling Team, the return of the Taliban after 20 years would make her something else: an infidel because she dared to participate in sports as a woman and wear athletic clothing. It would also make her a prime target. Cross' story recounts the frantic efforts of Reihana and other female cyclists to flee the country, which they did successfully thanks to help from people such as American bicyclist and activist Shannon Galpin.