Homecoming Shooting Kills 1, Wounds 12

A shooting at the close of Tuskegee University's 100th Homecoming celebration left one person dead and 12 people hospitalized with bullet wounds, authorities said. Four other people were otherwise injured, the AP reports. The attack took place at apartments on the Alabama school's campus. "Some idiots started shooting," Patrick Mardis, the City of Tuskegee's police chief, told Al.com. The person killed, an 18-year-old male, was not a student, officials said. The wounded did include students.

No arrests were made, and it wasn't clear whether police were seeking one suspect or more, per CBS News. The shooting left everyone in the historically Black university shaken, said the student government president. "This senseless act of violence has touched each of us, whether directly or indirectly," Amare' Hardee said at the school's homecoming convocation Sunday morning. The administration said in a statement that it "joins the students in mourning the event after such a joyous weekend." Monday's classes are canceled. (More mass shootings stories.)