Pope Uses Hashtags Wrong, but NFL's Saints Don't Mind

Someone might want to give Pope Francis a social media primer, at least when it comes to hashtags. The pontiff has been tweeting about actual saints (people canonized by the church), but he's been including the #Saints hashtag along with many of his posts—which on X automatically calls up the fleur-de-lis logo of the New Orleans Saints, per the Guardian . The NFL team, meanwhile, is simply playing along. "The #Saints are precious pearls and are always living and relevant," Francis first posted on Tuesday.

That elicited a response from the Saints, who are currently 3-7 and sitting toward the bottom of the NFC South, that showed a picture of the pope being offered a team jersey, along with the caption: "Thank you for your prayers, Pontiff. We need them." The pope's next post that tagged the team, on Thursday, read: "We cannot become #Saints with a frown. We must have joyful hearts that remain open to hope." That spurred a simple "Amen" from the team, with their team logo tacked on. The Washington Post notes the pope put up a similar #Saints post earlier this month as well.

But despite the joshing, perhaps Francis' divine intervention paid off, because the Saints won 20-17 over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday—the first time they've won a game since September, notes the Guardian. The team posted a screenshot of his Thursday tweet into a collage that showed the pope holding up his post as if it were the Bible or a Holy Communion wafer. "We weren't losing after this," the team joked in a late afternoon tweet after their win.

Fans are also enjoying the repeated mix-up, per the AP. "Any chance the @HoustonTexans can catch a blessing too?" one posted. One person who isn't chuckling is the Rev. Matthew Schneider, deemed "a prominent voice on Catholic Twitter" by the news outlet. Schneider apparently has been trying for five years to get the pope's social media team to stop using the hashtag. On Nov. 1, he begged X to do something about it. "It was cute the first time but it's becoming tiresome," he wrote. (More Pope Francis stories.)