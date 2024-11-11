3 Challengers to Lead Senate Embrace a Trump Demand

President-elect Trump laid down a challenge, and the top three candidates to lead the Senate next year accepted. In a Truth Social post, Trump said any GOP senator vying for the position must agree to recess appointments—a tool to get Trump's appointees in place quickly when the full chamber isn't in session, reports Politico . The top three candidates for the leadership position are Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, John Cornyn of Texas, and John Thune of South Dakota. All three agreed to the idea, though Scott did so in the fastest and most enthusiastic manner, notes the Hill .

"100% agree," tweeted Scott minutes after Trump's post. "I will do whatever it takes to get your nominations through as quickly as possible." Cornyn (here) and Thune (here) were more reserved in their responses, but were also on board, per Axios, which notes that recess appointments have been used by other administrations. After Scott's speedy reply, Elon Musk—a figure very much in Trump's new favor—endorsed him to be the new Senate leader, reports Fox News.