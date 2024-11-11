Where Things Stand in Fight for the House

The weekend passed without a call on which party will control the House—a crucial factor in determining how effectively President-elect Trump will be able to enact his agenda. However, the odds were favoring the GOP, reports Reuters.

Numbers: The GOP had 213 seats and Democrats 203 as of Monday morning, with 19 races left to be called by the AP. The magic number in the 435-seat chamber is 218.

The GOP had 213 seats and Democrats 203 as of Monday morning, with 19 races left to be called by the AP. The magic number in the 435-seat chamber is 218. Outlook: Yes, Democrats still have a chance to flip control of the House in their favor, but "their pathway is incredibly narrow and barely leaves room for error," per the Washington Post. The outlet lists races to watch for those interested in the nitty gritty.