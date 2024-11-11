Where Things Stand in Fight for the House

GOP has the edge with 19 races left to call
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 11, 2024 7:38 AM CST
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.   (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

The weekend passed without a call on which party will control the House—a crucial factor in determining how effectively President-elect Trump will be able to enact his agenda. However, the odds were favoring the GOP, reports Reuters.

  • Numbers: The GOP had 213 seats and Democrats 203 as of Monday morning, with 19 races left to be called by the AP. The magic number in the 435-seat chamber is 218.
  • Outlook: Yes, Democrats still have a chance to flip control of the House in their favor, but "their pathway is incredibly narrow and barely leaves room for error," per the Washington Post. The outlet lists races to watch for those interested in the nitty gritty.

  • Senate: Republicans will control the Senate, but the final margin has yet to be decided because the race between Democrat Ruben Gallego and Republican Kari Lake in Arizona remains too close to call, per the AP. Gallego held a narrow lead, and outlets including Decision Desk HQ at the Hill have called the race in his favor. If he wins, the GOP would end up with a 53-47 advantage.
