Hordes of College Students Really Wanted Dumplings

The weekend kickoff got a little chaotic in China—not from any drunken reveling, but from tens of thousands of people renting bikes and riding 30 miles in search of a popular menu item, wreaking havoc on local roads. The Guardian reports that 100,000 students or so ( Sky News says up to 200,000), mostly on public share bicycles, took to the streets on Friday from campuses in Zhengzhou, pedaling for hours through the province of Henan to reach the city of Kaifeng, renowned for its humongous soup dumplings, called guan tang bao.

However, the group that's since been dubbed the "Night Riding Army" clogged the six-lane thoroughfare between the two cities, as well as lodging and eateries in Kaifeng, which soon had police out and about trying to disperse the crowds. Authorities broke out their megaphones to advise the students to ride or take a bus back to Zhengzhou, and they put in place temporary restrictions over the weekend for certain roads and bike paths. In addition, some colleges in Zhengzhou barred students from having bikes and imposed a new requirement that students acquire a pass to leave campus, while bike share apps issued a warning saying they'd lock bikes from afar if they were taken outside Zhengzhou city limits.

The event got its spark back in June, when four college students did the same ride and went viral on social media. At first authorities were fine with the dumpling exodus, as Kaifeng has been trying to draw in more local visitors. After Friday's journey, however, residents of the city griped about the trash and bicycles left behind, and local media slammed the students, per Reuters. "Youthful freedom does not mean following the trend and indulging oneself," one outlet reprimanded the biker riders. Not that the latter seem to have any regrets. "Last night's 'Night Riding Army' was spectacular!" one rider gushed online. (More China stories.)