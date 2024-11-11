Maureen Dowd: You Blew It, White Progressives

Democrats might expect to hear the sentiment "woke is broke" from a conservative pundit gloating about last week's election results. Instead, it comes from one of their own—Maureen Dowd in the New York Times . Democrats' big mistake, she writes, is that they assumed people of all stripes would vote for Kamala Harris in order to be rid of Donald Trump. "But more people ended up voting for Trump, even though many didn't like him, because they liked the Democratic Party less," she writes. That group includes a majority of white women, along with young men and a large number of Black and Latino voters.

"One thing that makes Democrats great is that they unabashedly support groups that have suffered from inequality," writes Dowd. "But they have to begin avoiding extreme policies that alienate many Americans who would otherwise be drawn to the party." As an example, she notes that Democrats (she faults white progressives, in particular) failed to realize that women can be simultaneously worried about reproductive rights and that their "daughters compete fairly on the playing field." The full column quotes both Rahm Emanuel ("When the woke police come at you, you don't even get your Miranda rights read to you") and James Carville ('Defund the police' are the "three stupidest words in the English language.") Read it here. (More Election 2024 stories.)