Court: Man Who Broke Engagement Gets $70K Ring Back

A Massachusetts woman is out of luck, and a $70,000 ring from her broken engagement, after the state's high court ruled in her ex-fiance's favor. The Washington Post reports that on Friday, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decided Caroline Settino has to give back the piece of jewelry to Bruce Johnson, ruling that going forward, a broken engagement means the engagement ring must be returned to the buyer, no matter who's behind the breakup. More:

History: Settino and Johnson started dating in 2016, and Johnson lavished his girlfriend with trips abroad, clothes, and jewelry, among other gifts. He proposed in the summer of 2017 with the diamond ring in question. However, by the fall of 2017, things between the two had crumbled, and by the end of the year, Johnson broke things off, per the court ruling.