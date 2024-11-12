Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Have Baby No. 3

Newborn son joins 2 older sisters and a half-brother
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 12, 2024 1:30 AM CST
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Have 3rd Baby
Chris Pratt, right, and Katherine Schwarzenegger arrive at the world premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.

Baby no. 3, this time a boy, has arrived for Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt was born Friday, his mom and dad announced on Instagram Monday. "Mama and baby are doing well and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful," they wrote. The celebrity couple's first daughter, Lyla Maria, is 4; her younger sister Eloise Christina is 2, Today reports. Pratt also has a 12-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2018, Us Weekly reports.

Pratt, 45, and Schwarzenegger, 34, started dating in 2018 after Schwarzenegger's mom, Maria Shriver, set them up, People reports. They were engaged by January 2019 and married by June of that year. Not long after Eloise's birth, Schwarzenegger told Us, "I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family. Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we'll do." She and her younger siblings Christina, Patrick, and Christopher are the children of Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who split in 2011 (though the divorce took a decade to be finalized). The four also have a half-brother, Arnold's son with the family's former housekeeper. (More Chris Pratt stories.)

