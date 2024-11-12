LA County Doesn't Have Any GOP Representatives Left

Rep. Mike Garcia concedes defeat, though the AP hasn't yet called the race
Nov 12, 2024
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., departs as Republicans meet to decide who to nominate to be the new House speaker, Oct. 24, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

US Rep. Mike Garcia, the last Republican congressman anchored in heavily Democratic Los Angeles County, on Monday conceded to Democrat George Whitesides, ending his reelection bid in a district north of Los Angeles, the AP reports. In a statement, Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, said he had congratulated Whitesides and will ensure a smooth handoff of office operations to the former NASA chief of staff. The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner because thousands of ballots have not yet been counted. The race will figure in the ongoing battle to determine which party controls the House next year. (Decision Desk HQ called the race for House control Monday night, projecting Republicans would retain control of the chamber, but the AP has not yet made that projection.)

Garcia thanked district residents "for allowing me to represent them during a tumultuous and critical period in our nation's history." Whitesides said in a statement that he had spoken with Garcia and thanked him for his service to the district and the nation. He said he would fight in Congress for good jobs and lower household costs. Garcia, a supporter of former President Donald Trump with a conservative voting record, was first elected in a 2020 special election running against California's liberal-leaning government. "I don't want my country to turn into what my state has become," he said at the time. He claimed a full term later that year. Garcia, who flew more than 30 combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom, had displayed a surprising ability to beat the odds in a district with an 11-point Democratic registration edge. The once-conservative 27th District runs through suburbs and high desert north of Los Angeles.

