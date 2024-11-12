WSJ Editorial Warns Trump About Overreach on Border

The conservative editorial page of the Wall Street Journal is all in favor of President-elect Trump cracking down on illegal immigration. But a new editorial warns him against going too far. Trump promised on the campaign trial to implement the biggest deportation plan in US history, and "how it goes depends on what Mr. Trump means," warns the editorial. Going after criminals in the country illegally? Great. Requiring migrants to wait in Mexico while their cases are considered? Fine. The public is with him on such policies, write the editors. But "support will ebb if the public sees crying children as their parents are deported, or reads stories of long-settled families broken up and 'dreamers' brought here illegally as children deported to countries that they no longer remember."