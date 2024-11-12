WSJ Editorial Warns Trump About Overreach on Border

The conservative editorial page of the Wall Street Journal is all in favor of President-elect Trump cracking down on illegal immigration. But a new editorial warns him against going too far. Trump promised on the campaign trial to implement the biggest deportation plan in US history, and "how it goes depends on what Mr. Trump means," warns the editorial. Going after criminals in the country illegally? Great. Requiring migrants to wait in Mexico while their cases are considered? Fine. The public is with him on such policies, write the editors. But "support will ebb if the public sees crying children as their parents are deported, or reads stories of long-settled families broken up and 'dreamers' brought here illegally as children deported to countries that they no longer remember."
Incoming border czar Tom Homan and top Trump aide Stephen Miller have spoken in aggressive terms about how far the deportation sweep might go, and it will be up to Trump to rein them in, says the editorial. It notes that when Trump visited the Journal, he also took a tough stand on immigration, but added, "There are some human questions that get in the way of being perfect, and we have to have the heart, too." The Journal advises Trump to keep that in mind, and to find common ground with Democrats in Congress in order to put legislation into place for a more "durable solution" than executive action. (Read the full editorial.)