Say Hello to Your New Toy Hall of Fame Inductees

My Little Pony finally made it to the winner's circle. After seven times as an also-ran, the pastel-colored ponies were enshrined in the National Toy Hall of Fame on Tuesday, along with Transformers action figures and the Phase 10 card game, per the AP. "These are three very deserving toys that showcase the wide range of how people play," said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections and chief curator.
- My Little Pony: Hasbro's mini-horses, distinguishable by different "cutie marks" on their haunches, were introduced in the 1980s and reintroduced in 2003, outselling even Barbie for several years. The collectibles were recognized for encouraging fantasy and storytelling—the kind of creative play the Hall of Fame demands of inductees. "The My Little Pony line has endured for decades because it combines several traditional forms of doll play with children's fascination with horses," said Michelle Parnett-Dwyer, curator of dolls and toys. "The variety of figures promotes collecting as a pastime, too."