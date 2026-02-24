Lamborghini Brakes Hard on the EV Business

Lamborghini is slamming the brakes on its first totally electric car before it ever leaves the assembly line. CEO Stephan Winkelmann says the long-teased Lanzador EV is dead, calling a big bet on battery-only models "an expensive hobby" in a market where demand from the brand's wealthy buyers is "close to zero," per the London Times . Instead, every Lamborghini will be a plug-in hybrid by 2030, and the company will keep building combustion engines "for as long as possible," according to Winkelmann.

The Lambo chief says customers prize the sound and feel of a traditional engine, something he argues today's electric vehicles can't replicate. "EVs, in their current form, struggle to deliver this specific emotional connection," he notes. Gizmodo reports that the Volkswagen Group—which includes Porsche and Bentley, as well as Lamborghini—has struggled overall with its EV strategy. The decision follows more than a year of internal debate, dealer input, and market research, landing as such major automakers as Stellantis, GM, and Ford swallow multibillion-dollar charges tied to lower-than-expected EV demand, per the Times.

Business Insider notes that the Lanzador EV was first announced in 2023, with a 2029 target release date. Lamborghini, which sold a record 10,747 cars in 2025, is now using its small-volume status to seek continued exemptions from UK and EU emissions rules beyond 2035, arguing its cars are driven relatively little, per the Times. As for a future all-electric Lambo, Winkelmann leaves the door cracked: "Never say never, but only when the time is right."