City That Millions Once Fled Gets Its First Bowling Alley

Somalia's Mogadishu, long wracked by violence, attracts locals, ex-refugees with new facility
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 14, 2026 4:40 PM CST
Millions Once Fled Mogadishu. Now, They Come and Bowl
A Somali woman bowls at the Feynuus Bowling Center in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Jan. 15, 2026.   (AP photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

In a city long defined by conflict, Somalia's capital of Mogadishu now echoes with the crash of pins at the country's first modern bowling alley. It's the latest sign of revival in the once-thriving Indian Ocean port devastated by 35 years of civil war and militant bombings, per the AP.

  • Millions of people were forced to flee what became one of the world's most dangerous cities. Those who remained avoided public spaces as the al-Qaeda-linked group al-Shabab waged an insurgency against the Somali state. In recent years, improved security measures against al-Shabab, an expanded government presence, and growing private investment have allowed daily life to reemerge. Cafes line newly reopened streets, beaches draw evening crowds, and traffic congestion, once unimaginable, now clogs key intersections.

  • The Feynuus Bowling Center opened last year and draws many locals and Somalis returning from the diaspora, who bring investment and business ideas after years of sending billions of dollars in remittances from abroad. The bowling alley has private security guards, bag checks, and surveillance cameras, reflecting the precautions common at public venues in Mogadishu.
  • Mogadishu remains vulnerable to militant attacks, with security measures like checkpoints and heavily guarded zones part of daily life. Non-Somalis remain largely confined to a compound at the international airport. But residents say the ability to gather for recreation signals an important psychological shift. Such venues provide a welcoming environment for a younger generation eager for safe spaces to socialize.
  • Sadaq Abdurahman, the manager of the bowling center, said the idea for the business emerged from a growing demand among young people for recreational facilities. "It has created employment opportunities for at least 40 youths," he said. According to the Somali National Bureau of Statistics, Somalia's unemployment rate stands at 21.4%. Urban planners and economists say businesses like the bowling alley signal a broader shift in Mogadishu's recovery, as private-sector growth increasingly complements international aid and government-led rebuilding efforts.
  • On a recent evening, young Somalis gathered in groups at the bowling center, laughing and filming each other on their phones while music played. Many from the diaspora are visiting Mogadishu for the first time in years, or for the first time ever. "I couldn't believe Mogadishu has this place," said Hudoon Abdi, a Somali-Canadian on holiday, as she prepared to take her turn to bowl. "I'm enjoying it. Mogadishu is actually safe."

