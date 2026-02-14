City That Millions Once Fled Gets Its First Bowling Alley

In a city long defined by conflict, Somalia's capital of Mogadishu now echoes with the crash of pins at the country's first modern bowling alley. It's the latest sign of revival in the once-thriving Indian Ocean port devastated by 35 years of civil war and militant bombings, per the AP.

Millions of people were forced to flee what became one of the world's most dangerous cities. Those who remained avoided public spaces as the al-Qaeda-linked group al-Shabab waged an insurgency against the Somali state. In recent years, improved security measures against al-Shabab, an expanded government presence, and growing private investment have allowed daily life to reemerge. Cafes line newly reopened streets, beaches draw evening crowds, and traffic congestion, once unimaginable, now clogs key intersections.