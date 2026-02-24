Americans Go All In on Viral Chinese Lifestyle Trend

Some Americans aren't just ordering General Tso's—they're reorganizing their lives around Chinese habits, down to their slippers. In the Wall Street Journal, reporter Hannah Miao profiles a wave of mostly non-Chinese "Chinamaxxers," people who say they're trying to live as "fully Chinese" as possible after being hooked by posts at TikTok and the Chinese platform Xiaohongshu. Think hot water instead of iced drinks, congee for breakfast, boiled apples for digestion, herbal teas with goji berries, qigong-inspired exercises, and even asking ChatGPT what to buy at the Asian grocery store.