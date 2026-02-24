Americans Go All In on Viral Chinese Lifestyle Trend

Some Americans aren't just ordering General Tso's—they're reorganizing their lives around Chinese habits, down to their slippers. In the Wall Street Journal, reporter Hannah Miao profiles a wave of mostly non-Chinese "Chinamaxxers," people who say they're trying to live as "fully Chinese" as possible after being hooked by posts at TikTok and the Chinese platform Xiaohongshu. Think hot water instead of iced drinks, congee for breakfast, boiled apples for digestion, herbal teas with goji berries, qigong-inspired exercises, and even asking ChatGPT what to buy at the Asian grocery store.
Miao traces how a possible US TikTok ban last year unintentionally funneled Americans to Chinese social media, where cross-cultural exchanges, travel vlogs, and viral wellness tips reshaped China's image from distant rival to lifestyle template. Beijing's state media is delighted, though some Chinese Americans are not. Those who grew up mocked for these same habits now watch them trend, sometimes feeling their culture is being treated like a costume. Others hope the fascination leads to respect for Chinese people, not just their routines. Read the full story.