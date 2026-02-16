Longevity Influencer: I'll Show You My Ways for $1M

Bryan Johnson has lots of applicants for three spots—and criticism, too
Posted Feb 16, 2026 10:06 AM CST
Longevity Influencer Offering $1M Program
A screenshot of longevity influencer Bryan Johnson.   (YouTube)

A famous biohacker's latest anti-aging pitch doesn't come cheap: Bryan Johnson, a tech-founder-turned-longevity-evangelist is offering a $1 million-a-year program called "Immortals" to all of three clients. The 48-year-old says he received more than 1,500 applicants in the first two days after the launch, per Axios, and he plans to pick the three winners within a month or so. Coverage:

  • The program: Johnson's pitch promises winners the "world's best health program," one that includes "a dedicated concierge team," an AI-powered support bot ("BryanAI"), extensive medical testing, the monitoring of biological data points, and what he describes as top-tier skin, hair, and therapeutic regimens.

  • The fame: Johnson has drawn attention—and criticism—for his extreme biohacking experiments, including using his teenage son's plasma. Fortune provides a look at his personal regimen, which includes rising at 4:30am and eating his last meal at 11am, well ahead of his 8:30pm bedtime. In his waking hours: lots of exercise, veggies, and supplements. "Every hour of his day is regimented by an algorithm built from rigorous bodily monitoring and the science from over 2,000 academic publications," reads the story.
  • The snark: "Yes, a guy who has received botox injections in his genitals will teach me how to supposedly reverse the process of aging," writes Amana Silberling at Tech Crunch. She jokes that she would love to sign up for Immortals. "Except I can't. Because I do not have $1 million. Those like me will have to settle for buying Johnson's overpriced olive oil in our pursuit of immortality (it's peppery and smooth!)."

  • A distinction: A story at Men's Fitness suggests that Johnson is emphasizing longevity over fitness. "Some research suggests extreme training loads may compromise longevity, while moderate strength and cardio work are strongly associated with longer life expectancy," writes David Castle. "Johnson's approach sits firmly in the 'optimized moderation' camp—high precision, controlled intensity, consistency over chaos."
  • The business: One thing the stories agree on is that longevity is a booming business, and Johnson is positioning himself at the top of it. Other companies such as Biograph and Fountain Life offer annual programs for $15,000 to $21,500. Johnson, meanwhile, has previously stated that he can make humans essentially immortal by 2039. Silberling of Tech Crunch is not among the swayed: "There's nothing wrong with wanting to live a longer, healthier life, but longevity influencers like Johnson take this to an extreme that's unattainable and (common sense would say) totally unnecessary for the average person."

