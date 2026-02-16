Longevity Influencer: I'll Show You My Ways for $1M

A famous biohacker's latest anti-aging pitch doesn't come cheap: Bryan Johnson, a tech-founder-turned-longevity-evangelist is offering a $1 million-a-year program called "Immortals" to all of three clients. The 48-year-old says he received more than 1,500 applicants in the first two days after the launch, per Axios, and he plans to pick the three winners within a month or so. Coverage:

The program: Johnson's pitch promises winners the "world's best health program," one that includes "a dedicated concierge team," an AI-powered support bot ("BryanAI"), extensive medical testing, the monitoring of biological data points, and what he describes as top-tier skin, hair, and therapeutic regimens.