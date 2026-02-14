Our Valentine's Flowers Are Reliant on Miami

Winged cherubs shooting heart-shaped arrows might get most of the credit on Valentine's Day, but the real magic behind millions of romantic bouquets happens in a cargo warehouse at a South Florida airport. Agricultural specialists at Miami International Airport will process about 990 million stems of cut flowers in the weeks before Feb. 14, according to US Customs and Border Protection. Around 90% of the fresh cut flowers being sold for Valentine's Day in the United States come through Miami, while the other 10% pass through Los Angeles, reports the AP. The details: