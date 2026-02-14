Our Valentine's Flowers Are Reliant on Miami

90% of cut fresh flowers sold for the holiday in the US come through its airport
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 14, 2026 9:50 AM CST
Valentine's Day flowers are unwrapped and inspected by US Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at Miami International Airport, on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, in Miami.   (AP Photo/David Fischer)

Winged cherubs shooting heart-shaped arrows might get most of the credit on Valentine's Day, but the real magic behind millions of romantic bouquets happens in a cargo warehouse at a South Florida airport. Agricultural specialists at Miami International Airport will process about 990 million stems of cut flowers in the weeks before Feb. 14, according to US Customs and Border Protection. Around 90% of the fresh cut flowers being sold for Valentine's Day in the United States come through Miami, while the other 10% pass through Los Angeles, reports the AP. The details:

  • The source: Roses, carnations, pompons, hydrangeas, chrysanthemums, and gypsophila arrive on hundreds of flights, mostly from Colombia and Ecuador, to Miami on their journey to florists and supermarkets across the US and Canada.
  • The leader: Miami's largest flower importer is Avianca Cargo, based in Medellin, Colombia. In preparation for Valentine's Day, the company is transporting about 19,000 tons of flowers on 320 full cargo flights, CEO Diogo Elias said Friday in Miami.
  • The cost: Customers buying flowers will likely see an increase in price this year. Christine Boldt, executive vice president for the Association of Floral Importers of America, said the cause is largely related to tariffs placed last year on imports from Colombia and Ecuador, along with a new minimum wage enacted this year in Colombia.
  • The slice of the pie: Despite higher prices, flowers continue to make up one of MIA's largest imports, airport director Ralph Cutie said. The airport received almost 3.5 million tons of cargo last year, with flowers accounting for about 400,000 tons. More than a quarter of those flowers are shipped before Valentine's Day.
  • Standout quote: "The mother, the wife, the girlfriend in Omaha, Nebraska, that gets their flowers for either Valentine's or Mother's Day, chances are those flowers passed through our airport," Cutie said. "And that's something we take a lot of pride in."
  • Pest control: CBP agriculture specialists check the bundles of flowers for potentially harmful plant, pest, and foreign animal diseases from entering the country, per a senior official with the agency. Inspectors on average find about 40 to 50 plant pests a day, the most common being moths. Pests are turned over to the US Department of Agriculture, which determines the potential threat.

