Saudi Tinder Boom Signals a Big Change

Saudi singles once risked religious-police scrutiny just for flirting—now they're swiping. The Wall Street Journal reports that as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's social reforms loosen long-standing restrictions, dating apps are quietly reshaping courtship in the conservative kingdom. Over the past five years, millions have downloaded Tinder and similar platforms, with top dating apps generating nearly $16 million in net in-app revenue and 3.5 million downloads in 2025 alone, according to market-intelligence firm Sensor Tower. The shift marks a dramatic change from an era when most young people met potential spouses through family-arranged introductions and premarital romance was off-limits. "People are still getting used to the concept of dating," said Tala Alarfaj, a 23-year-old from Saudi Arabia's East Coast.