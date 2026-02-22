Saudi Tinder Boom Signals a Big Change

Saudi singles once risked religious-police scrutiny just for flirting—now they're swiping. The Wall Street Journal reports that as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's social reforms loosen long-standing restrictions, dating apps are quietly reshaping courtship in the conservative kingdom. Over the past five years, millions have downloaded Tinder and similar platforms, with top dating apps generating nearly $16 million in net in-app revenue and 3.5 million downloads in 2025 alone, according to market-intelligence firm Sensor Tower. The shift marks a dramatic change from an era when most young people met potential spouses through family-arranged introductions and premarital romance was off-limits. "People are still getting used to the concept of dating," said Tala Alarfaj, a 23-year-old from Saudi Arabia's East Coast.
The new dating culture is cautious and coded. Many women obscure their faces behind emojis or post only photos of manicured hands, lattes, cats, or landscapes, while some men share gym shots or subtle signals—like a hook emoji—to indicate they're seeking a hookup. Mixed-gender mingling, rare a decade ago, is increasingly visible in Riyadh and Jeddah cafes and at events such as Riyadh Season. Reforms under the crown prince's Vision 2030 plan have loosened restrictions, but legal risks remain. Saudi Arabia's Sharia-based justice system still prohibits premarital sex and same-sex relationships, the story notes. "These social changes exist in a legal gray area," said Andrew Leber, an assistant professor at Tulane University. Read the full story.